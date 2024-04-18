Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 29,447 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $564,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $410.97. 403,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,851. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

