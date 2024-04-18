6,000 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Acquired by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 0.3% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 111.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 759.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830 over the last 90 days. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

