Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Sells 13,600 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 4.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 614,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET remained flat at $21.86 during trading on Thursday. 409,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

