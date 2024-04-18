NBW Capital LLC Sells 5,451 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 140,744 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 35,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 96,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

HASI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,952. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

