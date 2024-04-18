NBW Capital LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Stock Up 1.4 %

MLPB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.3583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

