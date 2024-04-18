Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.13. 5,099,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

