Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 326187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

About Aya Gold & Silver

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.79.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.