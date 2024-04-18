Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 326187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.27.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.