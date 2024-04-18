Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Infosys Put Options (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,820 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,652 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,645,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

