WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. 1,097,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,585. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

