ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 264,139 shares.The stock last traded at $74.30 and had previously closed at $74.41.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

