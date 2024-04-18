Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 390 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $497.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

