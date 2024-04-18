MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 3.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in MSCI by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MSCI by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MSCI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.57.

MSCI Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $504.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

