Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CLTL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $105.69. 175,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

