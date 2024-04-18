Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Pacific Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 1,846,560 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.