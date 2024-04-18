Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Trimmed by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 3.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.79. 308,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,412. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.