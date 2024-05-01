Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $320.82

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.82.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $254.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.56. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $206.69 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 39.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

