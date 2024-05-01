TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.20. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 163,784 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TTM Technologies by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

