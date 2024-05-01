Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price at $16.55

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,531 shares of company stock valued at $851,894. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

