Short Interest in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Rises By 14.6%

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,846 shares of company stock worth $1,029,157 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ASGN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,256,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 19.5% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 76,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.