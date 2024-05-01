Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $155.21

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.