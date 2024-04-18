Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $5,581.69 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,379.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.24 or 0.00762213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00128720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00182708 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00105539 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,553,499 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

