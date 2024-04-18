Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.85 million and $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00055121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,580,666,358 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

