CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Trading Down 2.0 %

CSX opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.