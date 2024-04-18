Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,231 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $881.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

