V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,253 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in V.F. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 1,536,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,324,736. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.