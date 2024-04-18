Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Netflix by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $612.62. The company had a trading volume of 571,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.28.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

