Key Financial Inc Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 266.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 582,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.