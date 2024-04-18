Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 844 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,481. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.