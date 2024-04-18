HF Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.73. 666,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

