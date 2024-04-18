Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 96899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Himax Technologies by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

