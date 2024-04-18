OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.12. 66,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

