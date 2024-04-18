Arista Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,119 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

GD traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $286.63. 84,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,089. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.37 and its 200-day moving average is $258.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.80.

Read Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.