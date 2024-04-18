Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 281 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $194.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

