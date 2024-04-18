2,241 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 140,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GDX opened at $33.90 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

