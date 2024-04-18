Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

