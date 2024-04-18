Arista Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVSC. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 2,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,714. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

