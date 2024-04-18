Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Arista Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arista Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.2% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 744,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,177. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

