Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) is Arista Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 611.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.75. 41,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,880. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $227.63 and a 12-month high of $308.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

