FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. FMC has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

