Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

