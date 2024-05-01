Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.23 million, a PE ratio of -325.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,660,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,660,691 shares in the company, valued at $38,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,255. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.