Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $12.35.

In other news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

