ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY33 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY33 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period. ESAB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

ESAB Stock Down 1.9 %

ESAB stock opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. ESAB has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

