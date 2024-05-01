Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

