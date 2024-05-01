Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

