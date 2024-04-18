River Road Asset Management LLC Has $18.88 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Shares of CB stock opened at $243.46 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

