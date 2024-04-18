Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

