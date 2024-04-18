International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Receives “Suspended” Rating from Barclays

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
