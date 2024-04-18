International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Receives “Suspended” Rating from Barclays

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LON:IDS traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 271 ($3.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,754,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,432. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.20 ($3.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.15.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

