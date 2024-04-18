Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 191.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.0 %

TSHA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 317,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $448.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

