Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20 to $4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:FBIN traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. 937,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,793. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

